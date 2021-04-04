Wisconsin DNR issues wildfire alert, discourages burning statewide

Around 3 p.m., the Wisconsin DNR reported 22 isolated fires had impacted a combined area of around 200 acres of land.

WISCONSIN, USA — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a wildfire alert as multiple burns have been reported across the state.

"Please AVOID ALL BURNING at this time," the department tweeted on Easter Sunday around 3 p.m.

The DNR cites rising temperatures, decreasing relative humidity and "breezy" winds as cause for concern, helping to propagate the fires.

