Witnesses: Man fatally shot after rushing police with knife in Robbinsdale

Witnesses tell KARE 11 the suspect rushed at officers holding a knife, and was within 10 feet of police before they opened fire.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Robbinsdale police are on the scene of a shooting after a confrontation between a suspect and officers left that man laying dead in a residential neighborhood Thursday morning.

Witnesses tell KARE 11 reporter Chris Hrapsky that a pickup stopped sideways in the middle of the street near 37th and Noble Avenues N. just before 11 a.m., with Robbinsdale police squad cars close behind.

Neighbors who saw the entire incident unfold say officers got out and drew their guns, trying to get the male driver to come out peacefully. Eventually they approached the truck and were able to escort a female carrying a dog to safety.

The witnesses tell KARE 11 that the man sat in the truck as officers asked him repeatedly to step out of the vehicle. After an extended period of time the neighbors say the man got out, clearly brandishing a knife. They say officers gave the suspect multiple orders to drop the weapon.

Two of the three neighbors who spoke to Hrapsky said they saw the man run towards officers, and that no shots were fired until the suspect was about 10 feet from the police. The other neighbor did not see the incident clearly.

"Officers gave him every chance," neighborhood resident Andrew Scherber told KARE 11.

At this point it is unclear what led officers to pursue the suspect. Robbinsdale police have not briefed the media at this point. We have multiple crews on scene, and will have developments as they become available.

