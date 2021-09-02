Wolves' Malik Beasley sentenced to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to making threats of violence

“I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions,” Beasley said during the remote sentencing.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley was sentenced Tuesday to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to one count of felony threats of violence in December.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office said as part of the plea deal, Beasley will be required to serve the 120-day workhouse time after his NBA season concludes. According to a press release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Beasley's tentative report date is set for May 26.

The attorney's office said Beasley will be required to the serve the 120 days in person at the workhouse unless the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility decides "that COVID-19 precautions require him to be released on electronic home monitoring."

The case began in late September, when police were called to Beasley's home in Plymouth. According to a criminal complaint, a family of three parked on the shoulder of a road outside the house as part of a Parade of Homes tour. It was roped off, so they told police they assumed it was closed and decided to look for another home to view.

According to the complaint, the family told police that they heard a tapping on the car window and saw Beasley pointing an assault rifle at them, telling them to get off his property. The family said they also saw him pointing the rifle at them as they drove away. There was a 13-year-old in the car.

Officers said they got a search warrant for the house and found firearms and security camera footage. They also said a second 911 caller corroborated the family's account of the incident.

In his December hearing, Beasley said he had gotten frustrated because he had been incorrectly listed as being on the Parade of Homes.

“I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions,” Beasley said during his February remote sentencing, according to the attorney's office.