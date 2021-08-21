Woman arrested after chase, crash in St. Paul; baby found in car

The 9-month-old had no visible injuries after the car "hit a retaining wall and rolled onto its passenger side."

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman is in custody after a high-speed chase in St. Paul, investigators said Saturday.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said deputies found a baby in the woman's car, apparently unhurt. The woman reportedly had an outstanding fugitive warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, a deputy spotted a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station on Little Canada Road. Investigators wrote that the gas station "has been burglarized numerous times and was not open."

When the deputy approached the driver of the vehicle, she drove away at a "high rate of speed," first southbound on 35E and then west on highway 36 before exiting on Hamline Avenue.

At this point, deputies said the woman lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle "hit a retaining wall and rolled onto its passenger side before coming to a rest in the intersection of Hamline Avenue and Idaho Avenue."

After the crash, deputies said they found a 9-month-old baby in the vehicle. The baby was responsive and did not have any visible injuries. The baby and the 20-year-old driver, who deputies said is the baby's mother, were both taken to a hospital for medical review.

The woman, who has not been formally charged, was booked for "criminal vehicular operation, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and an outstanding Wisconsin Department of Corrections fugitive warrant for drugs."