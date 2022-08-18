Woman accused of assaulting St. Paul police officer during arrest

Police say the 30-year-old woman was being taken into custody after allegedly causing a hit-and-run.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say a woman assaulted an officer while being arrested after being involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began when an off-duty officer witnessed the crash at the intersection of Hamline and Concordia St.. The striking vehicle, an SUV, left the crash scene, drove south and was eventually stopped near Snelling Avenue and Marshall. No injuries were reported from the crash.

The officer attempted to communicate with the driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old woman but she was, "extremely non-compliant and was refusing to cooperate with the officer's requests to turn off and exit the vehicle," according to a police statement.

SPPD says the suspect then punched the officer in the face, attempted to hit other officers on the scene and reportedly dropped a handgun on the floor of the SUV. Police were eventually able to remove the suspect from the driver's seat.

A press release from police says the woman displayed clear signs of intoxication. She was arrested and taken to Ramsey County Jail, where she awaits formal charges.

