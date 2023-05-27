Woman attacked by bear in Nisswa

The woman, who was staying in a cabin near Gull Lake, had let her dog out shortly after midnight.

NISSWA, Minn. — A woman was treated and released from the hospital after an encounter with a black bear left her seriously injured.

The woman, who was staying in a cabin near Gull Lake, had let her dog out shortly after midnight.

When she went into the yard to check on her dog, a black bear swiped at her, striking her several places, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says there had been no reported complaints of bear activity in the area this Spring and the bear was likely startled and swatted at the woman to defend itself.

"Black bears are rarely aggressive and attacks on people are uncommon. Since 1987, this is the tenth bear attack involving serious injuries to a person that the DNR has documented," said the DNR in a release.

None of the precious attacks has caused human death.

