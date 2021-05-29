Woman dead, another in hospital after crash in Northeast Minneapolis

Police said a car hit a pole in the early hours of Saturday morning, trapping its occupants inside.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say one young woman is dead and another is injured after a single-car overnight crash.

Minneapolis police said at 2:49 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash in the area of Lowry Street NE and Grand Street NE. They found a car that had hit a pole, trapping two women inside.

First responders from the Minneapolis Fire Department extricated the women. The passenger, who police believe was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who is also believed to be in her 20s, was taken to the hospital.

Police said according to preliminary investigations, the car was traveling eastbound on Lowry Street when the driver lost control and hit the pole.