Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Bloomington Walgreens parking lot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington Police Department says a 95-year-old woman was struck and killed outside a Bloomington Walgreens located on the 9800 block of Lyndale Avenue.

Officers say they responded around 1:30 p.m., when they located other individuals attempting to render aid to the victim later pronounced dead by Allina Health paramedics.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not appear to be impaired and cooperated with authorities. Initial statements suggest the female victim had been on foot in the parking lot, when the male driver pulled out of a parking space, and struck her — at which point he called 911.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed, pending an investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

No further information has been released at this time.

