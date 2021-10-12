Woman dies following collision with school bus in Carver County

The 21-year-old driver succumbed to her injuries after the crash on Highway 212 Tuesday night.

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — A young driver has died after her car collided with a school bus in Carver County Tuesday night.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on westbound Highway 212 near County Road 31. Investigators believe the driver of the school bus, a 78-year-old man from Hutchinson, was northbound on County Road 31 when he turned left onto westbound Highway 212 and collided with a Cadillac CTS driven by 21-year-old Ellen Elizabeth Follestad of Glencoe.

Follestad was seriously hurt in the crash, and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

The state patrol website says two passengers on the school bus, a 12-year old boy and a 14-year-old boy, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both of the boys are from Hutchinson.

The bus driver was not hurt.

State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash westbound Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Carver County. The crash involves a passenger car and a school bus. Injuries in the school bus are non-life threatening at this time. Info will be posted at https://t.co/H61Hy2CkD2 — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) October 13, 2021

The stretch of westbound Highway 212 through Norwood Young America was closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup. No word at this point whether charges will be filed in the incident.