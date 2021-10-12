Woman dies following collision with school bus in Carver County

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — A young driver has died after her car collided with a school bus in Carver County Tuesday night.
Troopers say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on westbound Highway 212 near County Road 31. Investigators believe the driver of the school bus, a 78-year-old man from Hutchinson, was northbound on County Road 31 when he turned left onto westbound Highway 212 and collided with a Cadillac CTS driven by 21-year-old Ellen Elizabeth Follestad of Glencoe.
Follestad was seriously hurt in the crash, and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where she died of her injuries.
The state patrol website says two passengers on the school bus, a 12-year old boy and a 14-year-old boy, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both of the boys are from Hutchinson.
The bus driver was not hurt.
The stretch of westbound Highway 212 through Norwood Young America was closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup. No word at this point whether charges will be filed in the incident.
This is a developing story. More information is expected Wednesday morning.