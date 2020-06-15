Woman dies after Linwood Township house fire

The 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Fairview Hospital in Wyoming, Minnesota.

WYOMING, Minn. — A 73-year-old woman died after a house fire Monday morning in Linwood Township.

According to officials, the Anoka County Central Communications received a call Monday morning around 8:40 a.m. of a residential house fire in the 8400 block of 239 Ln. NE in Linwood Township, Minnesota.

When firefighters arrived, they located the woman inside the home but she wasn't breathing. Officials got the woman outside the residence and extinguished the fire.

Firefighters and medical personnel provided care for the woman at the scene before she was transported to Fairview Hospital in Wyoming, Minnesota. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.