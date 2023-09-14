Woman dies in apparent shooting at Chanhassen gun club

Carver County officials said deputies arrived to the Stock and Barrel Gun Club in Chanhassen and found a woman lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — A woman from Eden Prairie is dead after police say she was shot at a gun club in the southwest metro.

Carver County Sheriff's officials said deputies arrived to the Stock and Barrel Gun Club on the 18800 block of Lake Drive East in Chanhassen, Minnesota Thursday afternoon where they found the 29-year-old lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

In a press release, authorities said emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Her name has not been released.

Officials said a firearm was recovered at the scene and there's no danger to the public or suspects being sought.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

