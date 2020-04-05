Woman dies in ATV accident in northeastern Minnesota

First responders were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. to reports of an ATV crash with injuries on the north side of Lake Vermillion in rural Cook.

COOK, Minnesota — A woman is dead after rolling an ATV near Lake Vermillion in northeastern Minnesota Sunday night.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's office says first responders were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. to reports of an ATV crash with injuries on the north side of the big lake in rural Cook. When crews arrived on scene they found a 53-year-old woman laying in the roadway next to the overturned ATV. Local residents were rendering aid to her.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Early indications are that the woman, who was the only person on the vehicle, was driving southbound on a gravel road when the ATV suddenly swerved to the right, causing it to roll several times and eject the driver.