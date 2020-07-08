Woman dies in St. Cloud crash Friday morning

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the woman died on the scene after colliding with a dump truck on 40th Street South and County Road 136 just after 7 a.m.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that the woman, a St. Cloud resident, was driving westbound on 40th Street and the dump truck, which was being driven by a Becker man, was traveling northbound at the time of the crash. The names of the drivers involved will be released at a later time, according to police.