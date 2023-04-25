Woman fatally struck by garbage truck in Stillwater

Police say the victim was struck around 7:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Willard St. W. by a Waste Management truck.

A woman is dead, and reconstruction experts are investigating the sequence of events that led to her being struck by a garbage truck early Tuesday.

Stillwater police posted on Facebook that the incident happened around 7:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Willard St. W. Squads and first responders were dispatched on reports of a pedestrian-vehicle accident and arrived to find the victim, described only as an adult female, dead on the scene. Her name will be released once an autopsy is complete and family has been notified.

The vehicle involved is owned by Waste Management. The company had several officials on-site cooperating with authorities and released a short statement on the deadly accident Tuesday afternoon.

"We were sorry to learn of this unfortunate incident," read the statement. "WM is cooperating with Stillwater Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol as they investigate this incident."

Stillwater police will continue to investigate with help from the State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.

