'Just a beautiful person': Woman fatally struck by SUV in Uptown identified

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman struck and killed by an SUV in Uptown Minneapolis late Sunday is being remembered by her brother as a person who always stood up for the things she believed in, and was "willing to give her life for it."

During an interview with KARE 11 Garrett Knajdek identified the victim as his sister and "lifelong friend" 31-year-old Deona Knajdek. Minneapolis police say just before 11:40 p.m. they were monitoring a demonstration via security camera near West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South when they saw a car drive east on Lake Street and into the crowd. Knajdek was fatally injured and three others were treated at hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The demonstration was happening in the area where Winston Smith was shot and killed by members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force earlier this month. Regular protests have taken place in Uptown since Smith's death, and a witness told KARE 11 the crowd on Sunday night was there for the same reason.

Garrett Knajdek says Deona had her own struggles but was a "caretaker," someone who worked with people who were disabled and those with mental health and addiction issues.

"She was probably the most wonderful person you could ever imagine. She would in the most literal sense tear the shirt off her back to make sure someone was warm," Garrett Knajdek recalled. "No matter how dark her life was and how bad things got, she was doing everything she could to take care of somebody else and provide for them."

Garrett said friends of his sister told him she had parked her car at the scene of the demonstration to shield fellow activists who were protesting. He says Deona was apparently standing near her vehicle and when the SUV ran into it, she was struck as well.

In a release sent out early Monday Minneapolis police said protesters on the scene pulled the man who drove into the crowd from his vehicle and according to witnesses, struck him a number of times before the man was taken into custody. Police say early indications are that drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

While police said they will make no further comment Monday on what happened in Uptown, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey did release a statement.

"The right to peacefully assemble and protest is a cornerstone of our democracy. Last night’s tragic events resulted in the loss of a community member exercising that fundamental right and the injury of several others," Frey said. "We are keeping the victim’s family and friends close as they grieve the loss of a loved one."

Frey added that they city is in close contact with Police Chief Medaria Arradondo regarding safety measures in Uptown.

While saying he and his sister didn't agree on everything, Garrett Knajdek believes people need to know Deona was an advocate, did what her heart told her and always stood up for the causes she believed in.

"No matter what she was doing, whether people agree with it or disagree with it, they need to understand that she was my sister and she was somebody's daughter and she was a hero to a lot of people... and just have some respect for that no matter if you agree with her views or not," Garrett Knajdek said. "Everybody has their opinions and you should stand up for them no matter what they are, and she should be an example for everybody to do something better with the world."