Woman found dead after RV fire in north Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Fire Department said this is the city's second fire fatality of the year.

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman was found dead Sunday morning after a recreational vehicle fire in north Minneapolis.

City fire officials said crews responded to the RV fire at about 6 a.m. The vehicle was parked behind a business on West Broadway Avenue, and they said it was fully involved in fire.

The crews put out the fire using hand lines. When they conducted a search after it was extinguished, they found an adult woman dead inside the vehicle.