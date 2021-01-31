x
Woman found dead after RV fire in north Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Fire Department said this is the city's second fire fatality of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS — A woman was found dead Sunday morning after a recreational vehicle fire in north Minneapolis. 

City fire officials said crews responded to the RV fire at about 6 a.m. The vehicle was parked behind a business on West Broadway Avenue, and they said it was fully involved in fire. 

The crews put out the fire using hand lines. When they conducted a search after it was extinguished, they found an adult woman dead inside the vehicle. 

Fire officials said this is the second fatal fire in the city in 2021.

