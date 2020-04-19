x
Woman found dead in Forest Lake home, man found dead in nearby building

The Washington County SWAT Team entered the building and found the man dead inside.
Law enforcement agencies and emergency crews were called to the 18000 block of Henna Ave. N. Saturday evening.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Police are investigating the death of a woman and a man in Forest Lake.

According to police, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 18000 block of Henna Ave. N.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.  

Police say a male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. 

After the man was a located in a nearby building, police heard a single gunshot from inside the building.

Eventually, the Washington County SWAT Team entered the building and found the man dead inside.

Police say they are looking for no other suspects.
