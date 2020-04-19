Woman found dead in Forest Lake home, man found dead in nearby building

The Washington County SWAT Team entered the building and found the man dead inside.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Police are investigating the death of a woman and a man in Forest Lake.

According to police, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 18000 block of Henna Ave. N.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.

Police say a male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

After the man was a located in a nearby building, police heard a single gunshot from inside the building.

Eventually, the Washington County SWAT Team entered the building and found the man dead inside.

Police say they are looking for no other suspects.