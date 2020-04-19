Woman found dead in Forest Lake home, man found dead in nearby building

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Police are investigating the death of a woman and a man in Forest Lake.
According to police, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 18000 block of Henna Ave. N.
When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
Police say a male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
After the man was a located in a nearby building, police heard a single gunshot from inside the building.
Eventually, the Washington County SWAT Team entered the building and found the man dead inside.
Police say they are looking for no other suspects.