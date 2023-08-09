2 arrested after woman found dead inside St. Louis Park apartment

Police said a man and a woman, who were acquaintances of the victim, were arrested at the scene on Aug. 8.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Police in St. Louis Park are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment earlier this week.

According to the department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 after getting reports that a woman's body was inside one of the units. At the time, police did not locate a victim at the reported unit.

However, police said "further investigation" prompted them to return to the complex around 4:18 p.m. At that time, they located a woman's body in a different unit in the apartment building.

A man and a woman, who police said were acquaintances of the victim, were arrested at the scene. The woman was taken into custody for interference with a dead body; the man was also arrested for interfering with a dead body and burglary.

Police said they don't know exactly what led to the woman's death at this stage of the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact St. Louis Park Police at 952-924-2618.

