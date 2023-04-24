Woman found dead in western WI; suspect in custody

River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young said a suspect has been taken into custody following the discovery of the woman, now identified as 47-year-old Amy Theis.

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police in western Wisconsin are investigating after a woman was found dead early Monday morning.

River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young said a suspect has been taken into custody following the discovery of the woman, now identified as 47-year-old Amy Theis of River Falls, Wisconsin.

Young said officers responded to reports of an unconscious person on the 500 block of Bandle Street just after midnight. When they arrived, they found Theis dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say there is no outstanding threat to the community, and they expect the St. Croix County Attorney's Office to file charges in the coming days.

