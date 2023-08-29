Woman goes missing in northern Minnesota

Authorities say Amanda Gould left on foot and was wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt and blue jeans shorts.

WALKER, Minn. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 38-year-old woman.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said his office received a report of the missing woman on Monday, Aug. 28, but did not specifically give a time or date of when she was last seen.

The sheriff said Amanda Gould of Walker, Minnesota, left a "residential setting" in Shingobee Township, which is south of Walker.

Gould left on foot and wore a sleeveless white t-shirt and blue jeans shorts.

She is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Gould has blonde hair with green highlights. She also has a unicorn and a dragon tattoo on her arms, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 218-547-1424.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+