Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles in Crystal

Police said they believe the woman was walking in the middle of traffic lanes around 8:30 Saturday night when she was struck by two vehicles.

CRYSTAL, Minn. — A woman is dead after she was struck walking in traffic, officials said.

Hennepin County Dispatchers got a call just before 8:30 on Saturday about an adult who had been hit by a vehicle in the 5000 block of Douglas Drive.

Crystal Police officers found a woman trapped under a vehicle when they arrived, according to information from officials. West Metro Fire Rescue was able to lift the car off the woman when they arrived at the scene. Paramedics rushed her to North Memorial Hospital where she died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the woman's name pending notification of her family.

Police said the investigation into what happened is still ongoing, but they think the woman was walking in the traffic lanes in the dark when she was struck by two vehicles.

Officials said the drivers of both vehicles immediately stopped and are cooperating with investigators. Neither driver appeared to be impaired or distracted when police arrived. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crystal Police Department at 763-531-1014.

