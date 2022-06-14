Woman walking horse fatally struck by pickup

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the woman and her horse were struck while walking along Thompson Road near Brainerd on June 13.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Officials with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash that killed a woman as she was walking along a rural road near Brainerd.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a crash on the 13000 block of Thompson Road just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

A pick-up truck hit a horse and the woman that was walking the horse on the shoulder of the road, police said. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old woman who lived in the area, died at the scene.

Police identified the driver as a 44-year-old man from Brainerd.

Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office with their investigation.

