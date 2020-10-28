Woman killed after being struck by train near Kandiyohi

KANDIYOHI, Minn. — A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by a train while walking on the tracks near Kandiyohi.
According to a press release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the tracks near 98th Street Northeast just after 2:15 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The release says the BNSF train was traveling eastbound when the woman was struck. Officials didn't release the name of the victim, but said no other injuries were reported.