Woman killed after being struck by train near Kandiyohi

KANDIYOHI, Minn. — A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by a train while walking on the tracks near Kandiyohi.

According to a press release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the tracks near 98th Street Northeast just after 2:15 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.