Woman killed at residence in Columbia Heights

According to the sheriff’s office, a 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody on probable cause of first-degree manslaughter.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the death of a woman in Columbia Heights appears to be tied to a domestic dispute. 

Law enforcement officers were called to a residence about 6 a.m. Saturday and found a 33-year-old woman with injuries. Officers and paramedics attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked into Anoka County Jail on probable cause of first-degree manslaughter. The victim has not been identified and her relationship with the suspect was not disclosed. 

