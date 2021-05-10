Woman killed in Blaine single-car crash

Crews responded to the crash at about 6:41 a.m. Monday.

BLAINE, Minn. — A woman was pronounced dead Monday morning after she was ejected from a SUV in Blaine.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 6:41 a.m. on Highway 10 near Highway 47.

Officials said the woman was driving eastbound on Highway 10 when her SUV rolled, ejecting her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who has not been identified yet, was the only person in the car. Officials said the crash is being investigated.

