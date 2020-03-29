Woman killed in crash near Hwy. 55

The woman was driving an SUV when she went off the road, struck a fire hydrant and then hit a tree.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a woman was killed in a car crash Saturday night in the area of Highway 55 and Penn Ave. in Minneapolis.

The crash was reported at 9:17 p.m. Saturday. Officers located the SUV with the dead woman inside. Police believe the woman was in her 30s. She was the lone occupant.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.