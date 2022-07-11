Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Duluth

Lifesaving measures were performed, but 39-year-old Jessica Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle late Sunday.

Squads were dispatched to an address on Glenwood Street around 11:15 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian versus car accident. When squads arrived they spoke with a 16-year-old who told them he was driving eastbound when he hit what he thought was a deer.

The teen pulled over and found out he had struck a pedestrian, later identified as 39-year-old Jessica Jimenez, according to a news release from Duluth P.D. Lifesaving measures were attempted on Jimenez, but she was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there is no reason to suspect the teen was impaired or distracted at the time of the fatal incident. They continue to investigate what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Watch more local news: