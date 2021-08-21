Woman killed in hit and run in Minneapolis

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was hit early Saturday morning in the area of Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street.

A woman believed to be in her 40s was killed early Saturday morning in a hit and run, police say.

The Minneapolis Police Department said 911 callers reported the crash just after 1:20 a.m. in the area of Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street. First responders found the woman unconscious and not breathing, with no pulse.

Despite emergency aid, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD said according to preliminary investigation, a vehicle was southbound on Bloomington Avenue when it hit the woman in the area of Lake Street East. The vehicle, which police said may have been a dark colored sedan, fled the scene.