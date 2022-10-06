x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman missing following crash in Kandiyohi County

Sheriff's investigators say they found Jennnie Marie Lahr's vehicle but no sign of her, and add that her family has reported her as missing.
Credit: KARE

WILLMAR, Minn. — Authorities are asking for help in locating a woman who went missing following a crash in northeastern Kandiyohi County Tuesday. 

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies located a vehicle belonging to 49-year-old Jennie Marie Lahr not far from Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border. Investigators say Lahr is believed to have been the driver of the crashed vehicle but was nowhere to be found. 

Sheriff's officials say Lahr's family also reported her as missing. Anyone who has seen Jennie Lahr or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Kandiyohi County dispatch center at 320-235-1260. 

MORE NEWS: Pretrial motions to set groundwork for Kueng, Thao state trial

MORE NEWS: Dumba frustrated with lack of progress against hockey racism

MORE NEWS: Emergency erosion to close North Shore Scenic Drive near Duluth

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 News Now Weather Update - Oct. 6, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out