Woman missing following crash in Kandiyohi County

Sheriff's investigators say they found Jennnie Marie Lahr's vehicle but no sign of her, and add that her family has reported her as missing.

WILLMAR, Minn. — Authorities are asking for help in locating a woman who went missing following a crash in northeastern Kandiyohi County Tuesday.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies located a vehicle belonging to 49-year-old Jennie Marie Lahr not far from Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border. Investigators say Lahr is believed to have been the driver of the crashed vehicle but was nowhere to be found.

Sheriff's officials say Lahr's family also reported her as missing. Anyone who has seen Jennie Lahr or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Kandiyohi County dispatch center at 320-235-1260.

