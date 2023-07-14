Driver facing felony charges for allegedly driving impaired, killing woman

A Minneapolis man is charged with vehicular homicide after police allege he struck two pedestrians on a Columbia Heights sidewalk, killing a 58-year-old woman.

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman has died and a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle left a Columbia Heights roadway and struck the victims on a sidewalk Thursday night.

The driver, 35-year-old Cody Jazdzewski, was charged with two felonies Friday in Anoka County — one count of criminal vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol; and one count of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm under the influence of alcohol. His first court appearance is set for Aug. 16.

The Minnesota State Patrol's initial crash report (MSP) said a BMW M Convertible was traveling south on Highway 65 around 10:30 p.m., when it drove off the roadway near 39th Avenue East and subsequently struck two pedestrians on a sidewalk before coming to a stop at the tree line.

The charging document alleges that when officers arrived and approached Jazdzewski, his eyes were watery and bloodshot, was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol. Prosecutors say Jazdzewski also admitted to responding deputies that he had be drinking prior to getting behind the wheel of his car.

The complaint goes on to say a personal breath test performed on Jazdzewski showed he had a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) of .131 — almost twice Minnesota's legal limit of .08.

Carrie Rivero, a 58-year-old woman from Minneapolis, was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital, while the other victim, a 63-year-old man from Minneapolis, was taken to HCMC with serious injuries to his head and extremities.

Jazdzewski was also taken to HCMC where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

