Twenty-five year sentence handed to Minnesota woman for 2022 fatal crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — A woman has been sentenced to over a decade in prison after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated in a 2022 crash that left a man dead.
Amber Pospisil, of Alexandria, was given a total sentence of 25 years, of which 15 years are to be served in initial confinement with the final decade being served in the form of extended supervision.
Pospisil was convicted on one charge of driving while impaired for her role in the crash that killed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt.
Officials said Pospisil was intoxicated when the Toyota Corolla she was driving went the wrong way and crashed into a Toyota RAV4 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
Multiple people were injured in the crash.
