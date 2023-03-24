Woman sentenced to 15 years in Burnsville double fatal crash

HASTINGS, Minn. — Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Friday that a judge has sentenced a woman to 15 years in prison for a fatal crash in 2021 that killed two people.
Prosecutors say Camille Dennis-Bond, 21, of Burnsville, was drag racing with her brother in separate cars on Easter Sunday on County Road 42 in Burnsville two years ago.
They were racing each other side-by-side at speeds witnesses say were approximately "100" miles per hour, when they hit another vehicle, killing both people inside, 22-year-old Tayler Garza of Woodbury and 22-year-old Dalton Ford of Burnsville, according to court documents.
Dennis-Bond was convicted on Dec. 14, 2022, of two counts of murder in the third degree, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, and one count of careless driving.
Two months ago, Dennis-Bond's brother, Leon Bond, who was 17 at the time of the crash, received an "adult sentence" of 25 years.
However, since his trial was under "extended juvenile jurisdiction" rather than adult court, his sentence was stayed by the judge and he was put on probation until the age of 21.
