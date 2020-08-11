Woman seriously injured in Golden Valley crash

Authorities say alcohol was detected in all three people involved in the crash.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The State Patrol says a 23-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night after two vehicles crashed in Golden Valley.

Troopers responded to the accident shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 55 in Golden Valley.

The state patrol says both vehicles were traveling westbound on the highway when the Chevrolet Equinox "sideswiped or rear-ended" a GMC Yukon.

The crash caused the Chevrolet Equinox to roll, ejecting the woman.

According to the state patrol, the Yukon crashed on the northbound 100 Highway ramp, becoming fully engulfed.

The other person in the Chevrolet Equinox suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Yukon suffered no injuries in the crash.

Authorities say alcohol was detected in all three people involved in the crash.