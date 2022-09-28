Family evacuated after fire at unfinished house

Officials said they do not have reason to believe the fire sparked Tuesday night at an unfinished house was suspicious.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Three houses were damaged after a late-night fire in Woodbury.

Captain Brian Basile with Woodbury Fire Department told KARE 11 on scene that crews were called to the 4300 block of Arbor Drive just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night for a fire.

An unfinished house was on fire.

Houses on either side of the empty building were damaged by the intensity of the fire. There was a family living in the home to the south of the unfinished house. Firefighters said the family was able to evacuate safely, and they are now staying with family.

A neighbor told KARE 11 that the housing construction project has been in progress for the last several months.

The size of the fire prompted a response from five local departments, including Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport, Oakdale and South Washington County.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, but do not think it was suspicious.

MORE: Here’s another view of the home engulfed in flames from neighbor Chris Marslender. He tells me he didn’t hear anything initially but could feel the heat from his garage. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/LqtWod9nT5 — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) September 28, 2022

MORE NEWS: 2 charged with murder in death of Inver Grove Heights man

MORE NEWS: Man found dead on sidewalk in south Minneapolis

Watch more morning headlines: