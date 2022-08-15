Woodbury man killed in fatal crash on bridge near Red Wing

Minnesota State Troopers said the 54-year-old man crashed into a bridge and was ejected from his vehicle.

RED WING, Minn. — Officials say a man was killed Sunday night after he was thrown from his vehicle after crashing into a bridge in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol website says Kenneth Walton Fritze, 54, of Woodbury, was headed south on Highway 63 near Red Wing just before midnight Sunday when the incident occurred.

Investigating troopers say Fritze was crossing the lift bridge in that area when his Subaru Forester came in contact with a roadside barrier. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to officials, and was ejected from the vehicle.

At this point it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in the fatal crash.

