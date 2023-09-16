Man killed after losing control of his motorcycle in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — A man was killed Friday night after losing control of his motorcycle near Lakeland.
Minnesota State Troopers said 25-year-old Jacob A. Boldenow was riding west on I-94 in Washington County near the Wisconsin border just before 5 p.m. Friday.
According to officials, Boldenow was changing lanes when he lost control and went down the embankment. He then crashed into a sign and ended up on the St. Croix Trail.
