Two children injured after overnight incident in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. — Police said a woman is in custody and two young children were injured, one of them seriously, after an incident in Woodbury early Wednesday morning.

Multiple 911 callers reported to dispatchers that a child was being chased by a parent, sending officers to the 400 block of Lake View Alcove just after 12:45 a.m., police said.

Dispatchers said screaming could be heard in the background of the emergency calls.

When police arrived, they said one child was found unresponsive in the street. Police said they think this child is between 4 and 6 years old was seriously hurt.

Another child, who police estimate is 6 years old and was being chased, was with one of the 911 callers. Police said this child had moderate injuries.

Both of the children were taken to Regions Hospital by Woodbury Ambulance, where one of the children is believed to be in critical condition.

Multiple departments responded to the call, and a female suspect has been taken into custody, according to police. Police said they weren't looking for any other suspects, and that the public is not in danger.