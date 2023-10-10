Worker dies after hit by falling objects in Seneca Foods Inc. warehouse

Authorities identified the man as 58-year-old Jose Luis Alvarado.

MONTGOMERY, Minn. — Officials report that a worker died as a result of falling objects at Seneca Foods Incorporated in Montgomery on Thursday morning.

The Montgomery Police Department identified the man as 58-year-old Jose Luis Alvarado. They said the man was trapped by falling items in a warehouse and died from injuries.

Minnesota OSHA Compliance is investigating the death, and spokesperson James Honerman said no additional information will be available to the public until the investigation is closed.

A GoFundMe has been posted to help with funeral expenses for Jose. GoFundMe organizer Viviana wrote, "He needs to be sent to Texas... My brother was a very happy, humble, sweet and on going person. Nobody deserves to pass away the way he did."

As of Tuesday morning, more than $2,500 was raised toward the goal.

