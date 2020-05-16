Worker dies clearing track at Cedar Lake Speedway in WI

The St. Croix County Medical Examiner pronounced Edward A. Nicholson dead at the scene.

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — The St. Croix County sheriff's Office says a 62-year-old man is dead after a vehicle rolled on top of him at the Cedar Lake Speedway in Star Prairie Township Friday Night.

The St. Croix County Medical Examiner pronounced Edward A. Nicholson dead at the scene.

Authorities say Nicholson - a member of the safety crew - was responding to a collision that had occurred and attempted to help clear the track, when one of the damaged buses rolled on top of him.

Emergency personnel were able to free Nicholson from the wreckage, and attempted to save his life. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.