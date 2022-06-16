Worker electrocuted, killed while trimming tree in Fridley

Anoka County officials say a person working for a tree-trimming service was electrocuted and killed after accidentally cutting into a power line.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A person in Fridley was killed Thursday night after cutting into a power line while trying to trim a tree, according to Anoka County officials.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office dispatch confirmed the person was working with a tree-trimming service when they were electrocuted on the 5200 block of Buchanan Street Northeast.

Authorities say first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the person died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with KARE 11 as more details become available.

Watch more local news: