x
Local News

Worker dies after being struck by truck at construction site

St. Paul Police say the worker was hit by a work truck at a construction site near Wabasha Street North and Seventh Street West.
ST PAUL, Minn. — A construction worker died after being hit by a truck Wednesday afternoon near the Minnesota Science Museum.

St. Paul Police say the worker was hit at a construction site by a work truck near Wabasha Street North and Seventh Street West.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

