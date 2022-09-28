Worker dies after being struck by truck at construction site

ST PAUL, Minn. — A construction worker died after being hit by a truck Wednesday afternoon near the Minnesota Science Museum.
St. Paul Police say the worker was hit at a construction site by a work truck near Wabasha Street North and Seventh Street West.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
