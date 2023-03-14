Worthington Police looking for missing woman

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — Worthington police are looking for a woman who went missing over the weekend.
Selina H. Hua's last known contact was on March 11 at approximately 1:20 a.m. according to officials. Investigators did not provide any additional details about the circumstances of Hua's disappearance.
Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Hua's whereabouts to call the Worthington Police Department (WPD) at 507-372-8430.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: