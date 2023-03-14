Worthington Police looking for missing woman

Police say Selina H. Hua's last known contact was early Saturday morning.

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — Worthington police are looking for a woman who went missing over the weekend.

Selina H. Hua's last known contact was on March 11 at approximately 1:20 a.m. according to officials. Investigators did not provide any additional details about the circumstances of Hua's disappearance.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Hua's whereabouts to call the Worthington Police Department (WPD) at 507-372-8430.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

