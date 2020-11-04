Wouldn't you like to be in quarantine with a top chef? An update with Chef Gavin Kaysen

A check-in with Chef and Restaurateur, Gavin Kaysen, on how he's doing, how his businesses are doing, and what he's been doing with his kids at home.

MINNEAPOLIS — We are living in unprecedented and crazy times, especially for those like Chef Gavin Kaysen, who make their living in an industry that's already as tough as it is...the restaurant biz.

"For me, I went from being a chef and a restaurateur, to trying to figure out new business plan to getting an MBA in politics in about 2 hours," said Chef Kaysen, who owns Spoon and Stable, Bellecour, and Demi here in the Twin Cities.

"When this happened we were all sitting on bills that needed to be paid 15-to-30 days in the past and now we need to figure out a way to spread that out, while furloughing our employees, while trying to pay rent, while trying to make the business in to takeout businesses, " said Kaysen.

Putting those challenges aside, the hardest part for Chef Kaysen, and really for all of us... is missing people.

"I cant wait to hear the noise again," said Kaysen. "I miss the noise the most, I miss the noise of walking out into the dining room and listening to the glasses clink, listening to the silverware hit the plate, listening to the laughter of the guest, watching the celebrations happening before my eyes."

To fill that void, Kaysen is at home like the rest of us, but this time he's not cooking for a restaurant full of people but for his family.

"Cooking is my meditation so if i'm able to cook, that's my time when I can think and I can pause and have reflection, so yesterday at 8 in the morning I started to do a braised pork butt in a curry tamarind and ginger glaze and a bunch of veggies and sweet potatoes... and I got home at 5 and dinner was ready," said Kaysen.

Due to the pandemic, Chef Kaysen had to lay off 180 employees, but he created, in a short time, a non-profit for his employees called Heart of the House Foundation, which provides grants to those needing extra assistance.

Kaysen also mentioned that because restaurants are not using the local produce from farmers, now is a great time to reach out to our local farmers and sign up for a CSA.