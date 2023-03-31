WWE RAW coming to the Twin Cities

The event will take place at Target Center on Aug. 7.

MINNEAPOLIS — WWE announced additional live events would be part of its summer 2023 tour, including one in the Twin Cities.

RAW will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis on Monday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. It is one of several WWE shows happening around the country this summer, which include WWE Supershow and Smack Down events.

Tickets for the event go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m. CST. The general presale begins on April 5 at 10 a.m. CST and ends of April 6 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

For more on the event and to purchase tickets, visit this website. For further information, you can visit WWE.com and Corporate.WWE.com.

