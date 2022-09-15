Becker solar development to move forward after final state PUC approval

In a statement, Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy said the final approvals for Sherco Solar were officially cleared by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

BECKER, Minn. — Plans for Minnesota's largest-ever solar development were given the green light Thursday, marking the beginning of a Becker coal-fired plant's transition into cleaner energy.

In a statement, Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy said the final approvals for Sherco Solar were officially cleared by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

“We are pleased to move forward with the Sherco Solar project,” said Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy-Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. “We know it will be a key component to meet our customers’ energy needs as we transition away from coal and closer to our vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.”

Sherco Solar will be built at the current Sherco Power Plant site in Becker, Minnesota, located about 50 miles northwest of the Twin Cities. Xcel says it expects the plant to be the lowest-cost, single solar development in the Upper Midwest system when it's complete.

The new plant is also expected to create about 900 jobs, working with current Sherco employees and other stakeholders to minimize layoffs.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with state and local communities to bring new jobs and capital investments as the Sherco coal plants retire and the Sherco Solar project moves forward,” Clark said.

The Sherco Solar project will finish its first phase of development in April and is projected to be completed in 2025.

