Xcel Energy: More than 20,000 customers without power after widespread severe storms

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers are still without power Thursday afternoon in the wake of widespread, severe storms that downed power lines, flooded roads and toppled trees across the metro and greater Minnesota.
According to the Xcel outage map, as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday just under 23,000 customers were still impacted by power outages.
With more severe weather expected overnight, up to 700 crews are working to restore power and prepare for the next round of storms.
According to KARE 11 reporter Charmaine Nero, more than 200,000 total customers were impacted by Wednesday night's weather, which prompted dozens of warnings from the National Weather Service, including tornado warnings in the immediate metro.
If you're experiencing a power outage, here's what Xcel Energy says you should do:
- Report your outage online at xcelenergy.com/out
- Text ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage
- Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds
- Call 1-800-895-1999 to report downed lines or natural gas leaks
Have food in the fridge? If you lost power, keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as long as possible to maintain safe food temperatures. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperatures for about two days and a half-full freezer approximately one day. Click here for more information from the USDA on preventing foodborne illness during power outages.
