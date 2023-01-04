Xcel Energy provides update on power outages in the Twin Cities

The American Red Cross is also providing shelter for those impacted by electrical outages from the weekend's snow.

The vast majority of Xcel Energy customers who lost power over the weekend should see it returned by Sunday evening, according to the company.

Xcel said it expects 98% of storm-related power outages to be repaired by Sunday evening.

The remaining outages in the west metro should be restored by early Monday afternoon and the remaining east metro outages should be restored by Monday evening, according to a release.

If you're dealing with a power outage, you can check the estimated restoration time on Xcel's outage map.

The American Red Cross is also providing shelter for those impacted by electrical outages.

The shelter, located at King of Kings Church in Woodbury, is providing snacks and water. It will open at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 and will remain open overnight for those in need, according to the release.

If there is no one who needs sheltering by 10 p.m. Sunday night, it will close overnight and reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

