Xcel Energy to build barrier to keep radioactive material from Mississippi River

Xcel has permanently fixed the source of the leaks, and the plant has returned to normal operations.

MONTICELLO, Minn. — An underground metal barrier is being built outside the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant after Xcel Energy announced last month that groundwater containing tritium could be near the edge of the Mississippi River.

Construction is expected to last several weeks, according to a post on the City of Monticello's website.

"That barrier will improve the plant’s ability to manage groundwater flow and will impede interaction between the river water and groundwater at the plant," Xcel said in the statement. "The construction work will primarily take place during daylight hours on normal working days, weather and construction circumstances permitting. Work on weekends may also take place."

In June, Xcel said groundwater with "very low levels" of tritium was near the edge of the river, but added that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission confirmed it posed no risk to the public or the environment. Leaked tritium has not been detected in the river, the company's website said.

A pipe initially leaked in November 2022 at the plant, allowing 400,000 gallons of water infused with radioactive tritium to spill.

The first leak wasn't publicly announced until March of 2023 after a second leak was discovered at the site of a temporary fix to the first release. Industry experts have said the spill did not threaten public health, despite the months-long delay in announcing the initial leak.

The nuclear plant, which provides more than 500,000 homes with energy, was shut down in March for repairs and cleanup. It was returned to service about a week later. The plant is situated along the Mississippi River about 35 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Xcel has permanently fixed the source of the leaks, and the plant has returned to normal operations, according to the company's website Thursday. About 80% of the leaked tritium has been recovered as of August.

“Constructing the barrier wall is another step the company is taking to try and ensure that the small amount of tritium still present in the groundwater remains within the plant boundaries and can be safely recovered, stored and reused on site,” Xcel said in the statement.

Watch more local news: