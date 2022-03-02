Yacht left on boat landing sparks lawsuit filed by Hennepin County

The county says the 58-foot "Seanote" was left on a county-owned access to Lake Minnetonka, and alleges the boat poses a hazard to the lake and residents.

SPRING PARK, Minn. — It may be the dead of winter, but an issue involving the storage of a large boat is heating up in the Hennepin County legal system.

The county has filed a complaint against the owners of a 58-foot yacht called Seanote, alleging they have created a dangerous situation for both people and Lake Minnetonka by illegally leaving it on county-owned land.

Court documents allege boat owners Paul Berquist and Benjamin Fields Wilson removed the yacht, previously used as a charter boat, from Lake Minnetonka on Dec. 15, 2021. Hennepin County says the facility that previously stored the Seanote was either unwilling or unable to store the boat, so the owners placed it on a flatbed trailer unsuitable to transport or store the craft and moved it to a county-owned lake access in Spring Park. There, the county says the yacht was parked in a way that "substantially blocked" access to the lake by other residents.

The county says on Dec. 23 the boat , with an estimated weight of 45 tons, was moved to a different spot on the access where it currently sits. Prosecutors say the flatbed trailer is parked on a slope and maintain that support braces holding the yacht are showing signs of failure, posing a danger to residents if it falls off. Not only that, they say the boat is currently holding 200 gallons of fuel, and if it were to topple that fuel could spill into Lake Minnetonka.

Crews have set up concrete barriers around the Seanote in an effort to keep people away until a resolution can be reached. County officials are asking a judge to:

Immediately order removal of the boat from the Spring Park landing.

Permanently bar owners from launching the Seanote on Lake Minnetonka by using any Hennepin County access.

Order them to pay for damages to the access, storage costs amounting to what they would pay at area marinas, and to cover court costs and attorneys fees.

Berquist told the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal that he's working on addressing the issue, and accused Hennepin County of “taking an enforcement opinion rather than a solution opinion."

A hearing on the matter was scheduled for Thursday morning. KARE 11 will have developments in this case as they become available.

