Yamaha recalls ATVs over missing warning label

Motorsports manufacturer Yamaha is warning certain ATV owners to stop using their vehicles because of a missing "Maximum Loading Limit" label. Yamaha says without the label, riders could add too much weight to the trailer towing and hitch, which could result in a crash or injury.

The recall covers 2021 and 2022 Kodiak 700 ATVs, model number YWF700 FWB – about 3,500 total units.

The single passenger ATVs were sold nationwide between Oct. 2020 and April 2022 in green and orange, beige, green and black color combinations and have KODIAK 700 printed on the sides. The model number is located under the seat near the air cleaner.

At the time of the recall, no injuries or accidents have been reported.

ATV owners impacted by the recall should contact Yamaha to receive a trailer towing and hitch weight label or schedule a free label application at an authorized Yamaha ATV dealer.

